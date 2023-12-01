Renovated Cancun Marriott to Reopen as an All-Inclusive

Marriott International jumped into the all-inclusive space in 2019 with the launch of the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, which now has about 30 resorts. What that portfolio doesn’t have yet is a property with the Marriott name, but that will change in 2024.

The oceanfront Marriott Cancun Resort closed for renovations last March and will reopen as an all-inclusive next spring, with 450 guest rooms, 10,506 square feet of meeting space, nine specialty restaurants, a water park, and a new Great Room indoor-outdoor lobby and bar area. Its new name will be Marriott Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort

The resort’s Maya Ballroom measure 8,019 square feet and can be divided into eight sections. Four additional meetings rooms and a variety of outdoor spaces are also available for group events, the largest being the 6,221-square-foot La Isla deck.

All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy currently has three properties that fly Marriott-brand flags—two Westins and a Delta—as well as numerous Royalton resorts, two Planet Hollywood properties, and various independents, around the Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Brazil. The Marriott Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort will be the seventh Cancun property for the portfolio.