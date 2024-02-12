Renaissance to Open a 299-Room Property in Honolulu

The Marriott flag flies throughout Oahu, from Sheraton Waikiki Beach to Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort, to Waikiki Beach Marriott, and others. However, Marriott’s Renaissance brand has been absent—until now.

This spring, Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa is scheduled to open in a 39-story tower about a half mile inland from Ala Moana Beach. The property is also half a mile from the Hawaii Convention Center, where groups may benefit from taking a block of the hotel’s 299 guest rooms.

Indoor meeting space is limited at the property—just a boardroom, 10-person meeting room, and the 1,190-square-foot Club Lounge. However, groups may look at the 7,200-square-foot Great Lawn for a special event or reception.

Guest rooms at the Renaissance feature floor-to-ceiling windows, full kitchens, and deep-soak bathtubs. Amenities include a heated saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and, on the eighth-floor, the Sky Terrace and Renaissance Spa features an Olympic-size lap pool, traditional Japanese soaking tubs, Himalayan salt saunas, steam rooms, cold plunge baths, and fitness center.

The hotel’s signature restaurant will be the Mediterranean-inspired Mara, with a menu of tapas and seafood. There will also be a pool-deck bar and grill and a café and grab-and-go outlet in the lobby.