A Renaissance Hotel Debuts in New Cancun Development

The new property has more than 8,000 square feet of meeting space and is located in a gated community.

Renaissance Hotels has opened its first property in Mexico. The 180-room Renaissance Cancun Resort & Marina is located within the gated marina community of Puerto Cancun, which is home to an 18-hole golf course, an entertainment and retail district, and a residential neighborhood. There are four on-site restaurants including Meretoro, featuring a healthy Baja California-based menu, and Kaajal, offering local cuisine. The resort is within walking distance of the beach and has a fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool. The 169 guest rooms and 11 suites have views of either the marina or golf course and public spaces feature the work of local artists.

There is 8,722 square feet of meeting space and nine event rooms. The largest room, Moot, is 2,716 square feet and can host up to 270 attendees for a conference and 260 for a reception. The 1,974-square-foot outdoor Terrace Ya’axche overlooks the ocean and can accommodate up to 180 for a reception.

Renaissance Cancun Resort & Marina is part of the brand’s Navigator program, offering ambassadors who share local experiences with guests.

The hotel is 25 minutes from Cancun International Airport.

