A Renaissance Blooms in Milwaukee

Eight miles from downtown Milwaukee and half a mile from the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Children’s Hospital, and the Froedtart Health Centers, the 196-room Renaissance Milwaukee West has opened with 9,900 square feet of meeting space.



The largest on-site venue for groups is the 4,500-square-foot Revel Hall ballroom that’s divisible by three. There are two 730-square-foot breakout rooms on the same floor, as well as 1,900 square feet of prefunction space. And on the 12th floor is the 1,100-square-foot Belvedere room and the 870-square-foot Botanic interior rooftop space featuring a built-in bar.



The hotel’s restaurant, Eldr + Rime, offers American fare that’s inspired by cuisine and preparation techniques from Nordic culture. And nearby is the Miller Brewing Company, where factory tours followed by receptions are available for groups.



The Renaissance is a 20-minute drive to Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport.



