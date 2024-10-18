Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Regent Opens Flagship Property in So. Cal.

Santa Monica’s Loews hotel has reopened as the Regent Santa Monica Beach with fewer, but larger, guest rooms.

The Regent brand hasn’t had a property in the U.S. since the Regent Beverly Wilshire closed more than 30 years ago. That’s changed with the mid-October opening of the Regent Santa Monica Beach.

The luxury hotel in Santa Monica, Calif., just west of Los Angeles, was formerly the Loews Santa Monica Beach. It has seen $150 million in renovations since closing in spring 2023. IHG Hotels & Resorts, which acquired the Regent brand in 2018, says the Regent Santa Monica Beach is now its flagship in the Americas.

Among the big changes to the 35-year-old property is the room count. While it was a 342-room hotel under the Loews flag, the Regent now offers 167 guest rooms and 34 suites, with base rooms starting at 720 square feet. Most rooms have views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Beach, and its namesake pier. 720 King Bed.jpg

Meeting space highlights include two ballrooms: the 6,100-square-foot Jacaranda Ballroom, divisible by six with a 3,000-square-foot foyer, and the 2,256-square-foot Parakeet Ballroom, divisible by four.

Amenities at the Regent include the 10,000-square-foot Guerlain Wellness spa, with 12 treatment rooms, pre- and post-treatment relaxation lounges, and gender-specific lounges with plunge pool, sauna, and steam room. There’s also the outdoor Azure Pool with cabanas; a fitness center; and several dining options, including Orla (below). Helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina, Orla offers a menu that blends Mediterranean flavors and Californian ingredients.

The coastal property, just one block from Santa Monica pier, is 11 miles from Los Angeles International Airport, a 25-minute drive. Orla Exterior Image.jpg

 

