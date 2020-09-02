Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

#RedAlertRESTART: Who Lit Up for Live Events?

Allstate Arena.png
For one night, red was the color of support for the live events industry across North America.

The live-events industry had a moment of solidarity on the evening of September 1, when venues lit up in red across the U.S. and Canada. The action was organized by #WeMakeEvents, a coalition of businesses, unions, and live-event workers who have come together to advocate for the live events industry during the pandemic.

Using the hashtags #RedAlertRESTART and #WeMakeEvents, supporters flooded Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms with photos of venues bathed in red lights or of a favorite live event from the past treated with a red filter.

In addition to raising awareness about the devastating loss of jobs for people behind the scene at events—from lighting crews to trade-show booth designers to stagehands—the group is calling on Congress to pass the RESTART Act, which would extend the Paycheck Protection Program and establish a loan program for small businesses affected by COVID-19.   

The North American event followed the first #WeMakeEvents Red Alert Day of Action on August 11, when over 700 buildings were lit in red across the U.K.

Here are photos of just some of the participating venues.

