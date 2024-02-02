Rebranding Announced for Mid-Mass. Meeting Property

Southbridge, Mass., might not seem like a natural meeting destination at first glance, but a closer look shows the appeal of the location: It’s nearly equidistant from three state capitals: 44 miles from Hartford, Conn.; 42 miles from Providence, R.I.; and 60 miles from Boston. It’s here that the International Association of Conference Centers-accredited Southbridge Hotel & Conference Center opened in 2002, and the property is making news now with a name change.

The 203-room property has rebranded as the Wellsworth Hotel. The name pays homage to George Washington Wells, owner of the American Optical Company, which in the late 1800s manufactured Wellsworth eyeglasses in the distinctive brick building that houses the hotel. At one point, American Optical was the world's largest manufacturer of eyewear. In January, the district was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The hotel’s 24,000 square feet of meeting and event space includes a 4,508-square-foot ballroom, a 250-seat auditorium, and numerous breakout rooms. Ergonomic chairs, high-speed Wi-Fi, and audiovisual equipment and technicians bring the property up to IACC standards.

Amenities include a fitness center with a racquetball court and basketball court, indoor pool, outdoor courtyard, restaurant, and lounge.