Destination & Venue News

Rebranded Scottsdale Hotel Opens After Covid Delay

Originally scheduled for an August 2020 debut, the 177-room ADERO Scottsdale is up and running with almost 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

Coming off a $100 million renovation and rebrand, the ADERO Scottsdale recently opened on the eastern edge of the Sonoran Desert valley in Scottsdale. With sweeping views of McDowell Mountain Preserve on one side and the 7,000-foot Four Peaks on the other side, it is Scottsdale’s only hotel to earn the Dark Sky Zone certification.

ADERO-eventLawn.jpgPart of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, the 177-room property is designed so that event groups can maximize the use of outdoor space. Of the six gathering spaces on site, the largest is a 5,000-square-foot event lawn. Also, the on-site bar and restaurant, Cielo, has ample outdoor seating and specializes in dishes using local ingredients while also offering artisanal mezcal and tequila cocktails.

In addition, there’s the 4,520-square-foot Four Peaks Ballroom and the adjacent Four Peaks Promenade, which can serve as prefunction space and host receptions.

The hotel is home to two swimming pools, tennis courts, a spa, and a fitness center offering classes in a separate 5,000-square-foot wellness studio. Located near desert hiking and mountain-biking trails, ADERO Scottsdale also offers night-time telescope tours led by official “Dark Sky Zone” guides.

The property is located 20 minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, 30 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and 40 minutes from the Phoenix Convention Center.

adero-bedroom.png

 

