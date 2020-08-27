A Rebrand with Beach Views Debuts in Santa Barbara

A former Hyatt Centric property has been reimagined as part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Originally built in the 1930s, the 200-room Mar Monte Hotel has unveiled its redesign in Santa Barbara, Calif., across from the city’s East Beach. Set in a three-acre campus, the hotel’s lobby, restaurants, meeting spaces, and terraces have been transformed with Spanish-style terracotta tile floors, arches, and exposed beams.

Guest rooms offer mountain or sea views and have been updated with a new color palette, carpets, and furnishings.

The hotel has 15,000 square feet of meeting space, including the 4,325-square-foot Pacific Ballroom and Seaview and the Terrace Ballroom which has a wraparound veranda overlooking the ocean. There are 12 other meeting rooms and a “beach lawn” for events on the water.

Signature restaurant Costa Kitchen and Bar specializes in coastal Italian dishes and is open for dinner, and the more informal Café Lido is open for all-day dining. Other amenities include a bocce ball court and Mar Monte loaner bikes.

In addition to the main building, Palmoro House, a 24-room annex, is available for groups.

Mar Monte Hotel is 10 miles from Santa Barbara Airport.