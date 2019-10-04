​Ready for Its Close-Up: New Conrad Opens in Manhattan

The most recent Conrad-branded property opened this month in New York City. Conrad New York Midtown is a 562-suite hotel spread over 54 floors on West 54th Street near the Museum of Modern Art and Carnegie Hall. The hotel, formerly The London, has been completely overhauled and redesigned to look like pre-war apartments with wooden floors, wool rugs, custom furnishings, marble bathrooms, and views of either Midtown or Central Park.

There are six dedicated meeting rooms including four 550-square-foot boardrooms on the fourth floor, plus a 1,000-square-foot private dining room on the first floor with hand-carved mahogany and mother-of-pearl wall coverings. On the second floor, the Gallery offers 3,000 square feet of flexible meeting space with an additional prefunction foyer.

In addition to the 6,000 total square feet of dedicated meeting space, the property's 52nd-floor guest suites are prewired for filming and photoshoots so that all equipment can remain in-suite without trailing wires in the corridors. There's also a 1,250-square-foot atrium with a glass-domed ceiling for light-filled private events, while the 2,700-square-foot 54th-floor Penthouse Apartment has wraparound views of Central Park and much of Manhattan.

Amenities include Dabble restaurant and lounge and curated artwork throughout the building, including a life-size sculpture of Leda and the Swan in the hotel’s lobby. Guests can treat themselves to an in-room straight-razor shave from a local gentleman’s groomers, or book live classical and jazz musicians.

D. Mitchell