Skip navigation
Menu
Conrad_Swan_DMitchell.jpg D. Mitchell
A sculpture of Leda and the Swan in the lobby.
Destination & Venue News

​Ready for Its Close-Up: New Conrad Opens in Manhattan

The latest opening from Hilton Hotels' luxury brand is in a Midtown tower equipped with filming suites and designed to evoke a glamorous city escape.

The most recent Conrad-branded property opened this month in New York City. Conrad New York Midtown is a 562-suite hotel spread over 54 floors on West 54th Street near the Museum of Modern Art and Carnegie Hall. The hotel, formerly The London, has been completely overhauled and redesigned to look like pre-war apartments with wooden floors, wool rugs, custom furnishings, marble bathrooms, and views of either Midtown or Central Park.  

There are six dedicated meeting rooms including four 550-square-foot boardrooms on the fourth floor, plus a 1,000-square-foot private dining room on the first floor with hand-carved mahogany and mother-of-pearl wall coverings. On the second floor, the Gallery offers 3,000 square feet of flexible meeting space with an additional prefunction foyer.

In addition to the 6,000 total square feet of dedicated meeting space, the property's 52nd-floor guest suites are prewired for filming and photoshoots so that all equipment can remain in-suite without trailing wires in the corridors. There's also a 1,250-square-foot atrium with a glass-domed ceiling for light-filled private events, while the 2,700-square-foot 54th-floor Penthouse Apartment has wraparound views of Central Park and much of Manhattan.

Amenities include Dabble restaurant and lounge and curated artwork throughout the building, including a life-size sculpture of Leda and the Swan in the hotel’s lobby. Guests can treat themselves to an in-room straight-razor shave from a local gentleman’s groomers, or book live classical and jazz musicians.

D. MitchellConrad_penthouse_DMitchell_small.jpeg

D. MitchellConrad_Lobby_DMitchell_small.jpg

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
skyspace-featured.jpg
Sponsored Content
Five Reasons to Book Your Next Event at OUE Skyspace
Oct 04, 2019
Capitol_resort_Fee.jpg
New Bill Before Congress Targets Resort Fees
Oct 03, 2019
New Bill Before Congress Targets Resort Fees
Oct 03, 2019
Sponsored Article_1_Pharma_1540x800_Aertson.jpg
Sponsored Content
The Human Connection: Kimpton’s Secret to Pharma Meeting Success
Oct 02, 2019