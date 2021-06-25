Skip navigation
Menu
Raffles The Palm Dubai - Aerial Exterior 2.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Raffles the Palm Dubai Looks Ahead to Q4 Opening

On Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, a luxury Kempinski property that was shuttered during the pandemic reopens as part of Accor’s high-end brand.

When incentive organizers are ready to put luxury international destinations back on their list of motivational possibilities, Raffles the Palm Dubai, opening in late 2021, could be one that makes the list.

The property is on the west side of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, the largest man-made island in the world. Its opulent styling features gold leaf-covered columns (note the foyer pictured below), crystal chandeliers, butler service, and spacious guest rooms with balconies (the smallest are 700 square feet) that offer views of the Dubai skyline and the Persian Gulf. Raffles The Palm Dubai - Grand Foyer.jpg

The 389-room property originally opened at the end of 2018 as Emerald Palace Kempinski, but after the pandemic lockdown, Kempinski broke with the hotel’s owner, Emerald Palace Group. The new relationship with Raffles, Accor’s high-end brand, is expected to deliver an ultra-luxury experience with multiple restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, private beach and beach club, and a 32,000-square-foot Cing Mondes Spa.

The ornate 6,500-square-foot ballroom with its gold ceilings, palatial window treatments, mirrors, and sparkling fixtures is an ideal setting for a formal special event.

Raffles the Palm Dubai is a 30-minute drive to Dubai International Airport. Raffles The Palm Dubai- Aerial Exterior3.jpg

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
269A1183.jpg
Convene Launches Its Largest Meeting Venue
Jun 24, 2021
HyattCentricNashville1a.png
Nashville Gets a New Hotel for Mid-Sized Meetings
Jun 22, 2021
GraduateHotelNYC.jpg
New NYC Meetings Property Debuts in Unique Spot
Jun 21, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-06-17 at 9.40.28 AM.png
New Westin to Open in Tempe, Ariz.
Jun 17, 2021