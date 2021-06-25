Raffles the Palm Dubai Looks Ahead to Q4 Opening

When incentive organizers are ready to put luxury international destinations back on their list of motivational possibilities, Raffles the Palm Dubai, opening in late 2021, could be one that makes the list.

The property is on the west side of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, the largest man-made island in the world. Its opulent styling features gold leaf-covered columns (note the foyer pictured below), crystal chandeliers, butler service, and spacious guest rooms with balconies (the smallest are 700 square feet) that offer views of the Dubai skyline and the Persian Gulf.

The 389-room property originally opened at the end of 2018 as Emerald Palace Kempinski, but after the pandemic lockdown, Kempinski broke with the hotel’s owner, Emerald Palace Group. The new relationship with Raffles, Accor’s high-end brand, is expected to deliver an ultra-luxury experience with multiple restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, private beach and beach club, and a 32,000-square-foot Cing Mondes Spa.

The ornate 6,500-square-foot ballroom with its gold ceilings, palatial window treatments, mirrors, and sparkling fixtures is an ideal setting for a formal special event.

Raffles the Palm Dubai is a 30-minute drive to Dubai International Airport.