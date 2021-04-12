Raffles Luxury Hotel to Open in Boston

Raffles Hotels & Resorts, the luxury AccorHotels brand, will open its first U.S. property in Boston in 2022.

The $400 million Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences is under construction on Stuart Street, near the Back Bay train station and within a block of Copley Square, where Accor’s other Boston property, Hotel Fairmont Copley Plaza, has been hosting guests since 1912.

The new 35-story Raffles tower will have 147 hotel guest rooms and 146 residences. Groups will find a 19th-floor ballroom with views across the city; 16 meeting spaces; luxury amenities that include butler service; the Raffles Spa, with a 20-meter indoor pool and a rooftop garden lounge; and six food and beverage outlets.

Raffles currently has 15 properties around the world, with locations in Paris, Singapore, Seychelles, Dubai, and Istanbul. Four new properties are in the works, including those in India and Bahrain opening in 2021, and Boston and London in 2022.