In Puerto Rico, a Smaller Resort Upgrades for More Group Business

Come mid-May, the lone upscale resort on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico—and one of the closest properties to the El Yunque Rainforest—will unveil a multi-million-dollar renovation of its 107 guest units, common areas, event space, and restaurant.



Wyndham Las Palmas Beach & Golf Resort was recently acquired by hospitality-investment firm LionGrove, which conducted a significant upgrade. To start, the lobby has been enclosed with high ceilings and large windows and modernized with boho-inspired décor to maintain an airy welcome. Further, the common areas and the guest rooms have been transformed with an eclectic mix of colors, patterns, and textures that blend with the tropical surroundings.



As for meeting space, the 6,000-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by four has received new carpeting, wall treatments, lighting, and furniture, as have the four breakout rooms of roughly 500 square feet apiece. Just outside the meetings wing are two reception spaces: the 1,000-square-foot Pond Lawn and the 3,000-square-foot Pool Lawn.



Food-and-beverage options include two bars, a wine-cellar room, and the new Trova Coastal Kitchen, which features health-conscious dishes highlighting authentic Puerto Rican flavors from James Beard Award finalists Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, overseen by noted local chef Julio Cartagena.



The resort features two swimming pools on different sides of the resort—a sleek infinity pool with a swim-up bar and an al fresco pizza oven, and a zero-entry family pool just in front of Trova’s restaurant terrace. Also, there are two 18-hole golf courses designed by PGA legend Gary Player and renowned architect Rees Jones, as well as an equestrian center. Off site, group-recreation opportunities are available year-round in El Yunque Rainforest.



Wyndham Palmas is 40 miles from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, a one-hour drive.