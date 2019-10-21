In Puerto Rico, Hyatt Reopening Former Gran Meliá Resort

Puerto Rico’s former Gran Meliá Golf Resort reopened in August as the Resort at Coco Beach. The 579-room property, now “affiliated” with Hyatt, is expected to rebrand as Hyatt Regency Coco Beach Resort later this year, following the completion of brand enhancements and updates.

The 72-acre property, on a peninsula on the north coast of the island, features bungalow-style accommodations that include 480 junior suites, 93 deluxe suites, five club suites and one presidential suite. The resort’s 41,208 square feet of meeting and event space provides groups with two main ballrooms, the larger of which is 11,946 square feet; two junior ballrooms; and seven breakout rooms.

After meetings have adjourned, attendees can enjoy the giant lagoon-style pool or the 12,000-square-foot Rainforest Spa (set to open this winter after a $2 million renovation). There are also two tennis courts, a basketball court, a fitness center, and two Tom Kite-designed 18-hole golf courses with ocean views.

The property is about a 30-minute drive from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and the city of San Juan.