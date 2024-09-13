Skip navigation
Menu
WyndhamRioMar0924a.png
Destination & Venue News

In Puerto Rico, a Group-Focused Property Spruces Up

The 400-room Wyndham Grand Rainforest in Rio Mar will unveil renovations to guest rooms, public areas, restaurants, and recreational amenities by Q3 2025.

Set on the northeastern coast of Puerto Rico less than 5 miles from the El Yunque Rainforest, the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Beach & Golf Resort is in the midst of a full-property refresh that should be complete for fall 2025.

The project will be completed in three phases, starting in December 2024. At that time, the property will introduce a redesigned resort entry with an observation deck offering ocean and mountain views, plus a revamped lobby with various seating areas to promote interaction. In addition, a zero-entry pool and an adult pool along with new cabanas will be unveiled, all with ocean views.

The second phase of upgrades will roll out in January 2025, including 400 fully redesigned guest rooms and suites featuring bathrooms with rainfall shower heads, marble vanities, and gold-accented fixtures. Also, a new all-day healthy café will diversify the resort's culinary offerings.

The final phase, set for an autumn 2025 debut, will introduce three restaurants offering modern Spanish cuisine, Japanese cuisine with chef-curated daily menus (known as omakase), and a sophisticated cabaret-style lounge adjacent to the resort’s casino. There will also be a racquet center for tennis and pickleball and a new Xplorers Club, an activity program that focuses on the nearby rainforest.

Led by an environmental scientist, the Xplorers Club will provide experiences such as kayaking on the Mameyes River, guided walks through the region’s various ecosystems, and stargazing events.

The resort has 48,000 square feet of indoor event space, including ballrooms of 21,000 and 6,500 square feet and more than 20 breakout rooms. There’s also 58,000 square feet usable outdoor space across terraces, lawns, and beach.

The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Beach & Golf Resort is 25 miles from Jose Munoz Marin International in San Juan, a 40-minute drive.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
IMG_2734.jpg
Cincinnati Digs into a New Event Plaza
Sep 12, 2024
HudsonYards.jpg
High-Flying Event Venue Coming to Midtown NYC
Sep 10, 2024
RadissonSLC0924.png
Salt Lake City Meetings Hotel Gets a Facelift
Sep 05, 2024
AM0924PDX1a.png
In Portland, Air Travelers Now Arrive in a Forest
Sep 04, 2024