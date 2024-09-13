In Puerto Rico, a Group-Focused Property Spruces Up

Set on the northeastern coast of Puerto Rico less than 5 miles from the El Yunque Rainforest, the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Beach & Golf Resort is in the midst of a full-property refresh that should be complete for fall 2025.



The project will be completed in three phases, starting in December 2024. At that time, the property will introduce a redesigned resort entry with an observation deck offering ocean and mountain views, plus a revamped lobby with various seating areas to promote interaction. In addition, a zero-entry pool and an adult pool along with new cabanas will be unveiled, all with ocean views.



The second phase of upgrades will roll out in January 2025, including 400 fully redesigned guest rooms and suites featuring bathrooms with rainfall shower heads, marble vanities, and gold-accented fixtures. Also, a new all-day healthy café will diversify the resort's culinary offerings.



The final phase, set for an autumn 2025 debut, will introduce three restaurants offering modern Spanish cuisine, Japanese cuisine with chef-curated daily menus (known as omakase), and a sophisticated cabaret-style lounge adjacent to the resort’s casino. There will also be a racquet center for tennis and pickleball and a new Xplorers Club, an activity program that focuses on the nearby rainforest.



Led by an environmental scientist, the Xplorers Club will provide experiences such as kayaking on the Mameyes River, guided walks through the region’s various ecosystems, and stargazing events.



The resort has 48,000 square feet of indoor event space, including ballrooms of 21,000 and 6,500 square feet and more than 20 breakout rooms. There’s also 58,000 square feet usable outdoor space across terraces, lawns, and beach.



The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Beach & Golf Resort is 25 miles from Jose Munoz Marin International in San Juan, a 40-minute drive.