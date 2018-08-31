Prague Marriott Hotel Unveils Revamped Conference and Events Floor

In mid-August, the 239-room Prague Marriott Hotel completed a $2.3 million renovation that focused largely on redesigning its events floor containing 11 conference rooms.

The new features give the conference floor a modern look and more flexibility for business sessions, receptions, and banquets. The space now includes an “event hub,” a comfortable lounge setting where attendees can connect. The renovation also produced a more adaptable pre-function area, where attendees can check in to start the day and then gather for breaks and receptions.

The hotel provides spaces for smaller meetings, including a boardroom and studio rooms that feature floor-to-ceiling glass walls to maximize natural daylight and promote creativity. The centerpiece of the events floor is the Bohemia Ballroom, with lighting inspired by the Astronomical Clock of Prague. It can accommodate 320 attendees for a reception.

In addition to the events floor, the hotel uses Marriott’s "Meetings Imagined" philosophy to cultivate an inspiring atmosphere. The property also features Red Coat Direct, an app enabling organizers to adjust and edit their meeting requests and preferences through their phones.

The hotel is near city center, Old Town Square, and Prague Castle.