Portland-Area AC Hotel by Marriott Debuts with Meeting Space

Just across the Columbia River from Portland, Ore., the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront opened recently in a fast-growing district known as Terminal 1 that’s aiming to become a thriving commercial and entertainment hub within the next few years.



The 150-room LEED-certified AC Hotel has 11,500 square feet of meeting space across seven rooms, the largest of which is the 3,700-square-foot La Terra Ballroom that’s divisible by two. Floor-to-ceiling windows are set throughout the meeting space, and there’s a fourth-floor outdoor terrace with city views that can hold up to 200 people for a reception.



With the AC Hotel brand delivering more of an international ambience than other domestic Marriotts, the property’s on-site dining features the AC Kitchen that serves European-style breakfast with freshly baked croissants, sliced meats and cheeses, and signature egg dishes. Later in the day, the AC Lounge offers small plates and locally brewed beers complemented by wide Columbia River views.



Besides a 1,500-square-foot fitness center, coming to the property in early fall is the Vancouver Wellness Studio, a spa and wellness center that will offer infrared sauna, massage, acupuncture, IV-nutrient therapy, and naturopathic medicine as well as esthetic treatments including facials and cosmetic micro-needling. The studio will only be open to hotel guests and members.



The AC by Marriott Vancouver is two miles from Portland International Raceway and Heron Lakes Golf Club, both of which offer private-event space. The hotel is four miles from Portland International Airport, a 10-minute drive.