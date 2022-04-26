Skip navigation
PalmsVegas0422.png
Destination & Venue News

A Phoenix in Las Vegas: The Palms Casino Resort Reopens

After being closed for more than two years, the off-strip property comes back to life on April 27 refreshed with new ownership plus 21,000 square feet of meeting space and multiple theaters conducive to business events.

One of the last major hotels in Las Vegas that remained closed because of the Covid pandemic begins welcoming guests again as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27. The three-tower, 1,000-room Palms Casino Resort, located on West Flamingo Road about one mile west of the Las Vegas Strip, reopens as the first major property in Las Vegas to be fully Native American-owned.

Purchased by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in December 2021 from Stations Casinos owner Red Rock Resorts, the Palms features 21,000 square feet of formal meeting space, including a 10,300-square-foot ballroom divisible by six along with eight breakout rooms of more than 700 square feet apiece.

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 1.01.33 PM.pngThere is also more than 150,000 square feet of special-event space on property, including the Pearl Theater, a 2,500-seat venue adjacent to the ballroom with open space in front of the stage for gala-dinner seating (in photo). Another 14 smaller theaters, ranging in size from 45 to 200 seats, are available for business presentations as well as private movie screenings. The Palms Nightclub can accommodate elaborate audio and video displays and host 2,200 for a reception via five large bars.

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 1.01.17 PM.pngAs for panoramic event settings, the property offers the Moon & View space on the 52nd floor of the Fantasy Tower that features a retractable roof (in photo). It can host 500 for receptions and 250 for plated meals. One floor below is Nove, a restaurant and bar with floor-to-ceiling windows that seats 350 for dinner. And in the Ivory Tower is the Apex Rooftop Bar and Lounge, with indoor and outdoor seating plus Strip and mountain views. It can accommodate 420 for a reception (in photo below).

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 1.00.44 PM.png
The Palms has eight restaurants ranging from casual to fine dining, and an on-site spa with more than 20 treatment rooms. The property is five miles from Harry Reid International Airport, a 15-minute drive.

