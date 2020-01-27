Brought to you by:





In Phoenix, meetings are our specialty. And, with a diverse portfolio of conference-friendly accommodations, an award-winning convention center, convenient airport access, a burgeoning downtown scene and access to medical innovation campuses, Phoenix is emerging as a cutting-edge destination for medical meetings.

In recent years, more than $5 billion has been pumped into a 1.7-square-mile zone in the heart of the city, contributing to a downtown growth spurt that has seen the development of office space, shops, restaurants, hotels, and convention and academic facilities.

Greater Phoenix is home to more than 66,000 rooms at more than 480 hotels and resorts, and the city's downtown core offers more than 4,000 hotel rooms, with more on the horizon – all in close proximity to convention and medical campuses.

Additionally, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport – less than 4 miles, or about a 10-minute drive from the convention center and downtown hotels – is one of the most welcoming and affordable major airports in the United States. The cost of airfare into Phoenix has remained below the national average the past 10 years.

Phoenix Biomedical Campus

Located in the heart of downtown, the Phoenix Biomedical Campus (PBC) is a 30-acre urban medical and bioscience campus offering more than 6 million square feet of academic and clinical space – a natural extension of the learning environment provided by the Phoenix Convention Center within walking distance.

The PBC’s numerous aesthetically striking classrooms and laboratories – all technologically sophisticated and designed for environmental sustainability – offer smart options for off-site meetings and tours.

Medical organizations have the opportunity to make use of the PBC’s University of Arizona Center for Simulation and Innovation. This center includes an operating room, control room, and briefing rooms, and the Arizona Telemedicine Center, which boasts an amphitheater with HD videoconferencing capabilities.

Additionally, the PBC offers access to a roster of speakers who are experts in medical training, research technology and patient care as well as pre-approved, HCP-compliant meeting packages

A premier and dynamic environment for research activities, the PBC contains among the highest concentrations of research scientists and complementary research professionals in the region, providing firms with unprecedented opportunities for growth and collaborative efforts with industry leaders. And nowhere else in the region can such a talented mix of doctors, researchers, innovators, educators, allied health professionals and thought leaders all be found at one address.

A Community of Innovation

Take a tour of the nationally recognized resources and that await you in Phoenix:

The Arizona Biomedical Collaborative (ABC) leverages the unique programs at ASU and University of Arizona in a collaborative research campus in metropolitan Phoenix. The research center serves as an integral component of the emerging Phoenix Biomedical Campus.

The College of Nursing and Health Innovation at Arizona State University (ASU) prepares students for the challenges of a modern health career. Providing a top-tier education, this hands-on learning environment fosters critical thinking and innovative solutions.

The world’s largest neurological disease treatment institution is located at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in the heart of Phoenix. One of the highest-ranked neurological centers in the country, The Barrow Neurological Institute (BNI) serves as a leading destination for neurology and neurosurgery.

As the No. 1 hospital in Arizona, the esteemed Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization providing care to domestic and international patients alike. The U.S. News and World Report has nationally ranked the clinic in 12 medical specialties.

Named the “Best Children’s Hospital” by U.S. News & World Report, Phoenix Children’s Hospital (PCH) was one of 23 pediatric care facilities to receive a perfect 10 rating in every category in 2018. PCH provides care across more than 75 pediatric specialties.

TGen (Translational Genomics Research Institute) works to decipher the genetic components of common and complex diseases through their dedication to groundbreaking research. The nonprofit works to convert genomic discoveries into advances in human health.

Established more than 50 years ago, the University of Arizona Cancer Center has the distinction of being one of 45 facilities awarded the National Cancer Center’s highest designation of Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The revolutionary University of Arizona College of Medicine is equipped to become the next great academic medical institution. The college is part of the Phoenix Biomedical Campus and is home to hundreds of aspiring students.

The Greater Phoenix area’s combination of affordability, accessibility, proximity and authority sets this destination apart for medical meetings. We invite you to find out more about how Phoenix makes meetings memorable at www.visitphoenix.com/meetings/medical-meetings.