Philadelphia’s Tallest Hotel Is Now Accepting Reservations

All 180 guest rooms and 39 suites of the latest Four Seasons hotel will offer stunning views of Philadelphia from the top 12 floors of the city’s 975-foot-tall Comcast Center when it opens on August 12. Guests check in on the 60th floor in an expansive lobby with glass ceilings, waterfalls, and floor-to-ceiling windows, but fainthearted visitors may find there is too much of a view in the glass-walled elevator that takes 60 seconds to whisk them up from the ground floor to the top of the building. (There are additional, guest-only elevators that are less exposed.) In a partnership with Comcast, each guest room will be equipped with the X1 Video Experience, which has 300 channels and more than 50,000 movies and TV shows on demand.

The property’s 15,602 square feet of meeting space, includes two ballrooms on the fifth floor. The 4,554-square-foot Grand Terrace Ballroom boasts 2,339 square feet of prefunction space and a 1,348-square-foot terrace. It can host up to 800 attendees for a reception or 400 for a banquet. The Arch Ballroom and foyer have a combined square footage of 4,486. Planners will find four additional meeting rooms on the 59th floor, the largest of which is 754 square feet, and a boardroom on the second floor.

Restaurants at the hotel include the 59th floor Jean-Georges Philadelphia, overseen by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and Vernick Fish, a seafood restaurant by James Beard-award-winning chef James Vernick. Other amenities include a 57th-floor indoor infinity pool and a wellness spa that takes up the entire 59th floor and boasts seven treatment rooms and a fitness center.

Four Seasons Philadelphia Comcast Center is 10 miles from Philadelphia International Airport and a 15-minute walk to the Pennsylvania Convention Center.