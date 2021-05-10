Philadelphia Gets Part One of a Dual-Branded Marriott

The half-mile walk between the Pennsylvania Convention Center and the new Element Philadelphia opening this week takes attendees by the eateries and shops of Reading Terminal Market and skirts the ornate Philadelphia City Hall. A short walk in the other direction brings them to historic Rittenhouse Square. And almost no walk at all will put them in the lobby of the W hotel—the Element and W hotels will share a 51-story skyscraper.

With 460 guest rooms, the Element will be among the largest for the Marriott International brand, which has about 65 properties worldwide. The 295-room W Hotel portion of the building is expected to open this summer. Together, the dual-branded property will be the third largest hotel in Center City, after the 1,408-room Marriott Philadelphia Downtown and the 757-room Sheraton Hotel Philadelphia Downtown.

Shared meeting space for the two properties totals 46,129 square feet. The largest room is the 5,418-square-foot Great Room, suitable for up to 504 theater style. There are 36 additional meeting spaces.

The Element brand is tuned to longer-stay guests, with fully equipped kitchens in every guest room, a business center, fitness center, and guest-laundry services. The W features a spa. The shared complex will offer Visit Dolce, a restaurant focusing on fresh regional Italian dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.