Park MGM to Reopen, No Butts About It

While the steady stream of hotel reopenings is good news for the meetings industry, MeetingsNet isn’t reporting on them—there are simply too many. However, one big Las Vegas relaunch caught our eye: The Park MGM and its hotel-within-a-hotel NoMad Las Vegas will reopen on September 30, and when it happens, the properties will take a gamble on being the Strip’s first fully smoke-free casino resort.

There are other smoke-free hotels in Las Vegas, such as the non-gaming Delano and Vdara properties, but none that has banned patrons from lighting up in the casino space. Park MGM’s 102,000-square-foot gaming floor as well as the rest of the 32-floor property will be an entirely smoke-free zone.

Meeting spaces at the 2,700-room Park MGM and the 292-room NoMad include the 10,000-square-foot Madison Meeting Center as well as the 7,000-square-foot Ideation Studio, which accommodates groups of six to 24 for retreats or brainstorming.

Like at other properties reopening around the country, Covid-avoidance tactics have been well documented. Measures at Park MGM and NoMad include employee screening, temperature checks, mandatory mask requirement, physical-distancing policy, and plexiglass barriers in certain areas. The casino floor will also have stand-alone hand-washing stations throughout.