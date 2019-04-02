Paris Las Vegas Celebrates 20 Years of Ooh La La

Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a $1.7 million light show on its half-size replica of the Eiffel Tower. The hotel and casino, owned by Caesars Entertainment, is also finishing up a two-year renovation of its 2,916 guest rooms, bringing the total investment in the property to $92 million.

The new light show, created in partnership with Vision Sign Inc, will run every 30 minutes from sunset to midnight and feature 300 colored light fixtures and 800 white strobe lights to bathe the 541-foot-tall tower in a choreographed display or holiday-themed colors, such as red to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The room renovations feature a neutral color palette with pops of burgundy, new marble bathrooms with glass-walled showers and rain showerheads, and an elegant European vibe. The upgraded accommodations are complemented by the introduction of the all-new 25,000-square-foot Voie Spa and Salon featuring European spa treatments.

Paris Las Vegas has a total of 140,000 square feet of meeting space including three ballrooms: The 85,204-square-foot pillarless Paris Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 8,520 guests; the 17,464-square-foot Champagne Ballroom; and the 7,569-square-foot Versailles Ballroom. There's also 15,670 square feet of prefunction space modeled after the Hall of Mirrors in Versailles, France.

Other venues include the 1,400-seat Jersey Boys theater and the deck of the unique two-acre rooftop pool beneath the Eiffel Tower, which can host receptions for up to 2,000.