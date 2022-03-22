Palm Springs-Area Resort Refreshes Guest Rooms, Meeting Space, Amenities

Set in the Coachella Valley about two hours east of Los Angeles, Miramonte Resort & Spa in the town of Indian Wells debuted a property-wide renovation in early 2022 that brought a more contemporary feel to a Mediterranean-style resort billed as an “estate of well-being.”



The desert venue has 193 traditional guest rooms plus 23 suites, as well as 18,000 square feet of indoor meeting space and 17,000 square feet of outdoor event space. There’s the 6,000-square-foot Mesquite Ballroom that’s divisible by four and adjacent to both an 800-square-foot patio and a 4,000-square-foot event lawn facing the Santa Rosa mountains. One floor up are six additional breakout rooms of 500 to 1,700 square feet and a 1,500-square-foot terrace (in photo). Off the lobby are three breakout rooms of 1,400 to 1,700 square feet, while several outdoor spaces include fire pits and bocce courts for informal social events.



Groups can dine at Citrus & Palm, which offers contemporary Mediterranean cuisine using flavors from Morocco to the South of France alongside wine selections from across the Mediterranean and California. Next to Citrus & Palm, The Tavern offers shareable dishes inspired by American favorites but prepared with Mediterranean ingredients.



Recreational amenities include The WELL Spa, with 13 treatment rooms plus a newly expanded menu of treatments that draw upon the desert environment, plus yoga and meditation classes for groups. Opportunities for golf include the two courses at the adjacent Indian Wells Golf Resort, boasting panoramic views of the surrounding mountains. There are also three pools on property and a 24-hour fitness center.



Miramonte Resort & Spa is 20 minutes from Palm Springs International Airport and 70 miles east of Ontario International Airport, a one-hour drive.