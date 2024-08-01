Skip navigation
Destination & Venue News

Pacific NW’s First InterContinental Opens in Bellevue

Across Lake Washington from Seattle, the fast-growing suburb adds a luxury property with a small conference center.

In Bellevue, Wash., 10 miles east of downtown Seattle, IHG Hotels and Resorts has opened the Pacific Northwest’s first InterContinental hotel.

The 208-room luxury property debuted in late July as part of the mixed-use Avenue Bellevue development, a two-tower downtown project that will eventually also be home to retail space, residences, and restaurants.

The hotel’s conference center includes 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space across two floors. Connected by skybridge to the hotel, the event center has nine meeting rooms, including a 4,250-square-foot grand ballroom and a 2,275-square-foot junior ballroom. The hotel also features a 2,000-square-foot, two-bedroom Presidential Suite, with views of Lake Washington and the surrounding area.

Dining options at the property include CE LA VI Bellevue, a Parisian-inspired cocktail bar and bistro, and a breakfast and brunch restaurant called Fresco that features the ingredients and flavors of the Pacific Northwest. Several other restaurants are slated to open in 2024 as part of the Avenue Bellevue development. InterContinental Bellevue at the Avenue_King Junior Suite Bath wFreestanding Tub.jpg

The hotel is less than a mile from Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center, which offers 54,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 36,000-square-foot exhibition hall. The area’s largest airport, Seattle-Tacoma International, is a 35-minute drive to the south.

