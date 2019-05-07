Menu
Mission Control2.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Outside-the-Box Atlanta Venue for Small Meetings

It may not look and feel like a traditional meeting venue, but sometimes that’s the point. In Atlanta’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Historic District, Constellations opened last year as co-work environment and event space for off-site meetings, workshops, board meetings, or other small gatherings.

Located on the second floor of the historic 1910 Neel Building in the heart of Sweet Auburn, meeting spaces at Constellations include a brick-walled and light-filled board room for 20 people with videoconferencing capabilities; the comfortable North Star Library for 30, and the Beta Team Room for eight. Amenities include bottomless coffee and fresh-baked cookies, and outside catering is allowed.

The venue also has a podcast studio with cork walls for displaying original content. Two high-quality condenser microphones feed into a Scarlett 18i8 USB interface, and the audio is recorded on a Mac with Adobe Audition software.

