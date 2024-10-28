In Orlando, Swan and Dolphin to Add 120,000 S.F. of Event Space

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels have been all-in on meetings since they opened six months apart in 1990 in the Epcot area of Disney’s Florida theme park. Together they offer 333,000 square feet of meeting space, but those specs will change dramatically by late summer 2026, when 120,000 square feet of new event space is scheduled to open.

The just-announced $275 million expansion and renovation will add a two-story annex to the Dolphin’s convention facilities. The first floor will have 41,000 square feet of multi-purpose space and 24,000 square feet of pre-function space, while the second floor will feature an elegant 41,000-square-foot ballroom with a 14,000-square-foot foyer.

Also included in the project is a refresh of the Swan’s existing meeting space: an upgrade that will mirror recently completed renovations of ballrooms, breakout spaces, carpeting, air walls, and corridors at the Dolphin. The Swan’s guest rooms are also being remodeled. The guest rooms will be finished by the end of this year; existing meeting space upgrades are slated for completion by summer 2025.

This project follows the opening of the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve hotel in late 2021, which added 349 luxury guest rooms and more than 15,000 square feet of meeting space to The Swan, Dolphin, and Swan Reserve triplex. All are operated by Marriott International and are within walking distance of both Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios; water taxis are also available. Between them, there are 23 restaurants, six outdoor pools, a spa, a beach, and three health clubs.

Orlando International Airport is 21 miles away, approximately 25 minutes by car.