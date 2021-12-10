Orlando’s Disney Complex Opens a Luxury Meetings Property

After a delay of several months, mid-November saw the opening of a new-build hotel adjacent to the existing Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort and its 325,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The Swan Reserve adds 200 traditional guest rooms plus 150 suites to the resort’s inventory, along with 16,000 square feet of indoor meeting space and 14,000 square feet of outdoor space.



The new property has two ballrooms and 12 breakout rooms, complementing the Swan and Dolphin’s huge meeting space and 2,200 guest rooms as well as the nearby 1,190-room Disney Yacht & Beach Resort’s 100,000-square-foot convention center. At the top of the 14-story Swan Reserve is a ballroom (pictured here) with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow groups to watch the nightly fireworks from Epcot.



The new property has a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant call Amare, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There are more than 20 other restaurants and bars across the Swan and Dolphin complex. There’s also a health club and pool on property, while the Mandara Spa is next door at the Swan and Dolphin.



The Swan Reserve is within walking distance of Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, though shuttles stop regularly at the property to bring guests to all Disney theme parks. Orlando International Airport is 20 miles away, a 30-minute drive.