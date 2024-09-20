Skip navigation
Orlando Resort Gets a $25 Million Upgrade

In Lake Buena Vista, a Renaissance property boasts a new special-event terrace and a facelift to its lobby and guest rooms.

Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa announced the completion of a $25 million renovation that updated the lobby, refreshed all 394 guest rooms and the spa, and added a 5,000-square-foot outdoor terrace that can be used for special events.

In addition to the new terrace, groups will find 20,000 square feet of indoor meeting space. The highlights are the 10,182-square-foot Grand Ballroom, divisible by five, and the 3,900-square-foot majestic ballroom, divisible by three.

Other on-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, and, because the property is an official Walt Disney World hotel, access to a theme-park shuttle service plus early entry to the theme parks. Dining outlets include the American Kitchen Bar & Grill, The Grove Café & Brew, and the Agave Fresco Pool Bar, serving tapas and a selection of tequilas and mezcals.

The Lake Buena Vista property is seven miles from the Orlando Convention Center, and 13 miles from Orlando International Airport.

