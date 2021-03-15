Skip navigation
Menu
HKS_LuxuryHotel_CGI07_LagoonView_04.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Orlando Mega-Resort Breaks Ground on Conrad Hotel

The property expects to open in 2023 when the former Villas of Grand Cypress is reborn as Evermore Orlando Resort.

The Conrad Orlando, with 433 guest rooms and 40,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, has broken ground as part of 1,100-acre Evermore Orlando Resort under development about five miles from Walt Disney World.

Evermore, a comprehensive redevelopment of the former Villas of Grand Cypress resort and the Grand Cypress Golf Club, expects to have 1,500 bedrooms available when it opens in summer 2023. In addition to hotel guest rooms, the property will include 69 vacation homes, ranging from five to 11 bedrooms; 76 four-bedroom “flats”; and 41 two- and four-bedroom villas.

ConradOrlando_PoolDeck2_Evermore.jpgThe resort will surround an eight-acre man-made lagoon/pool  called Evermore Bay, with a 20-acre beach complex featuring bars, cabanas, private fire pits, food hall, and a variety of watersports. There will also be a two-story boathouse that accommodates private events. The lagoon will be notable for its environmentally sustainable technology that requires far less chemicals and only two percent of the energy of conventional swimming pool systems.

The Conrad property will have a spa, several dining options, and a “signature rooftop experience,” and will operate with Hilton’s CleanStay standard of cleanliness.

The resort will retain its existing Jack Nicklaus-designed Scottish links-style New Course, opened in 1988, and have a new 18-hole Nicklaus-designed course to replace three nine-hole courses on property.

The project’s developer is Dallas-based Dart Interests, whose other real-estate projects include a partnership with Lowe Enterprises to expand South Carolina’s Wild Dunes Resort.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
NYavenueamericas2.jpg
New High-Tech Day-Meeting Venue Debuts in NYC
Mar 12, 2021
Hotel Xcaret Arte_Lobby Musica.jpg
Xcaret Opens a Second Resort on Mexico’s Riviera Maya
Mar 09, 2021
bankrupt-hotels-meetings.jpg
Can You Protect a Meeting if the Venue Goes Bankrupt?
Mar 08, 2021
CaesarsNO2024a.png
Harrah’s New Orleans to Expand and Become Caesars
Mar 08, 2021