Orlando Luxury Property to Complete Full Renovation by Year’s End

Later this month, the Waldorf Astoria Orlando will begin a full renovation of its 502 guest rooms and suites as well as its lobby space and the Bull & Bear restaurant.



The design team is taking inspiration from the flora and fauna from the resort’s surroundings: a 482-acre parcel known as the Bonnet Creek Nature Preserve. The new rooms will incorporate a soft color palette of taupe, off-white, and various shades of green.



Further, the hotel’s lobby will be repainted in lighter colors to enhance the marble detailing and the iconic Waldorf Astoria brand clock that acts as the space’s centerpiece. The lobby restaurant named Peacock Alley will be updated to match the lobby design. Lastly, the property’s signature restaurant, Bull & Bear, will become a fine-dining establishment that features a refreshed color palette to match the golf course just outside the large windows, along with new lighting features and several refined and new menu options.



When completed, the project will be the biggest enhancement to the property since it opened in 2009. But it’s not the biggest by much; in late 2022, the Waldorf unveiled the 8,000-square-foot Central Park Ballroom along with 2,500 square feet of prefunction space; there are plans for an adjacent 8,700-square-foot covered outdoor patio. The new ballroom brought the hotel’s meetings and events offering to 60,000 square feet, with two ballrooms, 15 breakout rooms, and outdoor spaces such as Signature Island, the Promenade, and the soon-to-be built Central Park Gardens.



The Waldorf is connected to the 1,009-room Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, which has two ballrooms and 102 breakout rooms across 122,000 square feet of indoor event space. There’s also plans for that property to add a third ballroom of 35,000 square feet plus another 55,000 square feet of breakout and prefunction space by Q2 2024.



The Waldorf Astoria Orlando is adjacent to the Disney theme park and entertainment complex and 20 miles from Orlando International Airport, a 30-minute drive.