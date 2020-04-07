Original Lake Tahoe Property to Debut Renovation, Restaurant

Built in 1944 on the southern shore of Lake Tahoe in Nevada, Harveys Lake Tahoe was one of the first hotels and casinos in the area. The property, now owned by Caesars Entertainment and home to an 87,500-square-foot casino, is finishing up a two-year, $41 million renovation this summer.

All 519 rooms in the resort’s Lake Tower have been transformed by Las Vegas design firm DEZMOTIF Studios with new bathrooms featuring a neutral color palette plus quartz and iron accents. Bedrooms feature a redesigned layout with enhanced soundproofing, plush carpets, two-toned headboards, and dining areas next to the windows which offer either lake or mountain views. The property finished a renovation of the tower’s suites late last year.

The largest venue within the property’s 25,000 square feet of second-floor meeting space is the 9,230-square-foot Emerald Bay Ballroom, which has a 2,666-square-foot prefunction area as well. There are 17 other meeting rooms and an outdoor arena for live entertainment that can host up to 9,300 attendees standing or 7,500 in reserved seats.

There are presently five dining options that will be joined this summer by Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen. The resort is located less than seven miles from Lake Tahoe Airport and one hour from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.