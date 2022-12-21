Opening Date Set for Meetings Property at Arizona State Univ.

April 28 is the first day that individual travelers and meeting groups can make use of the 330-room Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU.



The new hotel is set on the southeast corner of Mill Avenue and University Drive in Tempe—a sizable corporate hub in addition to a university district, and one of the very few riverfront towns in the southwestern U.S.



The $125 million property (photo at bottom), part of a public-private partnership with Arizona State University and the City of Tempe, offers nearly 36,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. That space includes two ballrooms, four meeting rooms, one board room, and an event lawn that allows events to flow from indoor to outdoor. The Grand Ballroom (in photo), which is being billed as the “largest contiguous ballroom in Tempe,” is more than 15,000 square feet. The 16-story property also includes an elevated pool deck, with a lounge and recreation space; a rooftop restaurant; and a fitness center.



Another Omni property in the area that business groups might be able to use for a recreational activity or a reception is the Omni Scottsdale Resort at Montelucia, 15 minutes away. The Omni Tempe is four miles from Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, a 10-minute drive.

