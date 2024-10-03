Omni San Diego Unveils Full-Scale Overhaul

In time for its 20th anniversary, the Omni San Diego Hotel in the city’s Gaslamp Quarter recently completed a property-wide renovation that encompasses refreshed meeting and event spaces, a reimagined lobby and guest rooms, two new food and beverage concepts, and a redesigned poolside experience.

The hotel now features a modern color scheme and baseball-inspired design commemorating its connection with Petco Park and the San Diego Padres baseball team; the property has a skybridge to the ballpark.

Also set directly across from the San Diego Convention Center, the Omni features 32,000 square feet of its own meeting and event space. The centerpiece is the 9,266-square-foot Grand Ballroom, which can host up to 1,200 attendees.

From the hotel’s 511 guest rooms, attendees can take in views of San Diego Bay, the downtown skyline, or Petco Park. All have been renovated in a comfortable aesthetic that added curved couches and nightstands, circular tables, and green tiles outlining walk-in showers.

The hotel’s rooftop pool area has also seen a renovation. The 8,000-square-foot space now offers luxurious daybeds and private cabanas with televisions, as well as outdoor fire pits, a bar, and F&B options.

The Omni San Diego Hotel is less than four miles from the San Diego International Airport, a 14-minute drive.