Omni San Diego_Meeting Space_0.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Omni San Diego Unveils Full-Scale Overhaul

With a winning location steps from both the San Diego Convention Center and Petco Park, groups will find a freshly renovated 511-room meeting property.

In time for its 20thanniversary, the Omni San Diego Hotelin the city’s Gaslamp Quarterrecently completed a property-wide renovation that encompasses refreshed meeting and event spaces, a reimagined lobby and guest rooms, two new food and beverage concepts, and a redesigned poolside experience. 

Omni San Diego Hotel_Premier Corner Room_ King Bed.jpgThe hotel now features a modern color scheme and baseball-inspired design commemorating its connection with Petco Park and the San Diego Padres baseball team; the property has a skybridge to the ballpark.

Also set directly across from the San Diego Convention Center, the Omni features 32,000 square feet of its own meeting and event space. The centerpiece is the 9,266-square-foot Grand Ballroom, which can host up to 1,200 attendees.  

Omni San Diego_Pool.jpgFrom the hotel’s 511 guest rooms, attendees can take in views of San Diego Bay, the downtown skyline, or Petco Park. All have been renovated in a comfortable aesthetic that added curved couches and nightstands, circular tables, and green tiles outlining walk-in showers.  

The hotel’s rooftop pool area has also seen a renovation. The 8,000-square-foot space now offers luxurious daybeds and private cabanas with televisions, as well as outdoor fire pits, a bar, and F&B options.

The Omni San Diego Hotelis less than four miles from the San Diego International Airport, a 14-minute drive.

