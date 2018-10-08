Omni Invests in OKC, Breaks Ground on Convention Property

Omni Hotels and Resorts has broken ground on a new, $241 million hotel in Oklahoma City. The Omni Oklahoma City Hotel is set to open in 2021 and will serve the Oklahoma City Convention Center, which is currently under construction and slated to open in 2020.

The downtown Oklahoma City property is situated between the convention center and the Chesapeake Energy Arena, the home of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The property will have views of the city skyline and Scissortail Park, a new 70-acre urban green space that features hiking trails, a lake, and sports fields, that is a key part of the city’s revitalization plan.

The 576-room, 29-suite hotel will be home to 78,000 square feet of meeting space located on the second floor of the 17-story tower, and there are plans for an outdoor event terrace on the third floor. Thunder fans will find a sports bar and six other dining establishments, including a Bob’s Steak & Chop House. A Mokara Spa and rooftop pool are also part of the design for the new hotel.

The property will share an indoor parking garage with the convention center and is located eight miles from Will Rogers World Airport.