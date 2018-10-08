Menu
Omni OKC
Destination & Venue News

Omni Invests in OKC, Breaks Ground on Convention Property

The Omni Oklahoma City Hotel will have 605 rooms and almost 80,000 square feet of meeting space.

Omni Hotels and Resorts has broken ground on a new, $241 million hotel in Oklahoma City. The Omni Oklahoma City Hotel is set to open in 2021 and will serve the Oklahoma City Convention Center, which is currently under construction and slated to open in 2020.

The downtown Oklahoma City property is situated between the convention center and the Chesapeake Energy Arena, the home of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The property will have views of the city skyline and Scissortail Park, a new 70-acre urban green space that features hiking trails, a lake, and sports fields, that is a key part of the city’s revitalization plan.

The 576-room, 29-suite hotel will be home to 78,000 square feet of meeting space located on the second floor of the 17-story tower, and there are plans for an outdoor event terrace on the third floor. Thunder fans will find a sports bar and six other dining establishments, including a Bob’s Steak & Chop House. A Mokara Spa and rooftop pool are also part of the design for the new hotel.

The property will share an indoor parking garage with the convention center and is located eight miles from Will Rogers World Airport.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Caesars Mexico
Caesars Entertainment to Open First Resort in Mexico
Oct 09, 2018
st. louis skyline
St. Louis Joins the Midwestern Space Race
Oct 05, 2018
Edmonton Atrium
Edmonton Celebrates a Milestone for Its Major Meeting Venue
Oct 04, 2018
LVCI19-header
Your 2019 Las Vegas Destination Experience Starts Here...
Oct 03, 2018