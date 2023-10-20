Omni Heads South of the Border

Omni Hotels & Resorts has broken ground on the brand's first luxury resort in Mexico. The beachfront Omni Pontoque Resort at Punta de Mita is expected to open in summer 2026 on the Pacific coast, about an hour north of Puerto Vallarta.

The property will have 244 guest rooms and suites, two four-bedroom villas, and more than 27,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Group venues include a 6,000-square-foot ballroom (below), event lawns with both jungle and ocean views, and an open-air event pavilion for special events.

The resort will offer three restaurant and bar concepts as well as casual dining options; a spa with 14 treatment rooms; multiple pools, including adult-only and family-friendly options, an indoor-outdoor fitness center, and a kids club.

This will be Omni’s third hotel outside the U.S., joining properties in Toronto and Montreal. Omni Pontoque Resort at Punta de Mita is 25 miles from Puerto Vallarta International Airport.