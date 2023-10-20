Skip navigation
Menu
BOLDRVIZ_Pontoque_Cam01_Aerial.jpg
Destination & Venue News

Omni Heads South of the Border

The brand has begun construction on a 244-room resort on Mexico’s west coast.

Omni Hotels & Resorts has broken ground on the brand's first luxury resort in Mexico. The beachfront Omni Pontoque Resort at Punta de Mita is expected to open in summer 2026 on the Pacific coast, about an hour north of Puerto Vallarta.

The property will have 244 guest rooms and suites, two four-bedroom villas, and more than 27,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Group venues include a 6,000-square-foot ballroom (below), event lawns with both jungle and ocean views, and an open-air event pavilion for special events. 

BOLDRVIZ_Pontoque_Cam18_Ballroom.jpgThe resort will offer three restaurant and bar concepts as well as casual dining options; a spa with 14 treatment rooms; multiple pools, including adult-only and family-friendly options, an indoor-outdoor fitness center, and a kids club.

This will be Omni’s third hotel outside the U.S., joining properties in Toronto and Montreal. Omni Pontoque Resort at Punta de Mita is 25 miles from Puerto Vallarta International Airport.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
WyndhamBarbados1023a.png
New Incentive Property in Barbados
Oct 17, 2023
Aerial 3 - Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa.jpg
Caribbean Island Gets First International-Brand Hotel
Oct 13, 2023
LVCC.png
New WSJ Convention-Center Ranking Puts Vegas on Top
Oct 12, 2023
culinary workers2.jpg
Picket Lines Imminent at Three Vegas Properties
Oct 10, 2023