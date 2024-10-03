Omni Breaks Ground on Its First Property in Mexico

In an area northwest of Puerta Vallarta where luxury brands such as Four Seasons, St. Regis, and W Hotels have planted their flags in recent years, Omni Hotels & Resorts is moving along on its first property in Mexico, with a projected opening set for Q4 2026.



Located on the shores of Bahia de Banderas—the largest protected body of water in Mexico—the Omni Pontoque Resort will offer 202 guest rooms and 42 suites across several low-rise buildings set on a gradual hillside, providing all guest units with water views.



For meeting and incentive groups, the resort will feature 27,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. There will be a divisible 6,000-square-foot ballroom (see image) and several dedicated breakout rooms, all with large windows. In addition, an open-air pavilion can host receptions or meals, and multiple event lawns can be used for social gatherings as well.



The resort will have three indoor/outdoor restaurants (see image below), a destination spa with 14 treatment rooms, multiple pools including adult-only and family-friendly options, an indoor/outdoor fitness center, and a kids club.



Omni Pontoque Resort will be 22 miles from Puerta Vallarta International Airport, a 40-minute drive.