Omni and PGA Partnering on Big, New Golf Resort

Billed as the largest resort currently under development in the country, Omni PGA Frisco Resort celebrated its topping out on February 11. Set to open in spring 2023, the 510-room property will be rich with meeting space but will have golf squarely at the center of its mission.

The $520 million, 660-acre development—a partnership with Omni, the Professional Golfers Association of America of America, and the City of Frisco—features two 18-hole championship golf courses, a lighted 10-hole short course, and a two-acre putting green. The headquarte rs for PGA of America, currently in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., will relocated to a new building under development on the site and surrounded by a retail and entertainment district with dining, shopping, and an outdoor stage for concerts and other programming.

When open, the resort will host the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and 25 other championships through 2034.

For groups, the Omni PGA Frisco Resort will offer 127,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. There will also be 12 dining outlets; three pools, including an adults-only rooftop infinity pool; and a spa with 20 treatment rooms and its own cafe. In addition to guest rooms, the property will have 10 four-bedroom golf villas.



The property is about 30 miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.