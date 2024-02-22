Skip navigation
Menu
Screenshot 2024-02-22 at 2.10.52 PM.png
The lobby of the Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef
Destination & Venue News

Official Opening for USVI’s Frenchman’s Reef Resorts

The St. Thomas landmark celebrated a grand re-opening after a $425 million investment in the dual-property resort.

In January, the former Frenchman’s Reef resort on St. Thomas, U.S.V.I., celebrated its official reopening six years after hurricanes Irma and Maria caused extensive damage to the property.

After a $425 million rebuilding and rebranding project, the property is now two interconnected resorts: the Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef and Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach. Both properties held soft openings in 2023.

While the 94-room beachfront Morningstar has a 2,210-square-foot ballroom, it’s the clifftop Westin that is sized for groups. The Westin has 392 guest rooms, including 28 suites, and extensive meeting space, including a 9,930-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by four plusScreenshot 2024-02-22 at 2.10.23 PM.png two 1,700-square-foot rooms, each divisible by four. Outdoors, there are at least eight spaces for special events, the largest of which are the 14,500-square-foot area around the main pool and the 8,800-square-foot Seaview Terrace

Amenities at the Westin include five restaurants, three ocean-view pools, a spa with 13 treatment rooms, and a fitness studio. The properties share a stretch of Morningstar Beach along with a fleet of vessels for customized day and night excursions. 

Aimbridge Hospitality oversaw the property renovation and operates both resorts, which are a five-minute drive to downtown Charlotte Amalie and a 20-minute drive to Cyril King International Airport.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
le meridien fort worth.png
Vacant Fort Worth Hotel Is Revived
Feb 16, 2024
instant_hotel_booking.jpg
Wyndham Rolls Out Small-Group Booking Tool
Feb 15, 2024
225_Liberty_Convene.png
Day-Meeting Facility Operator Segments Its Offerings
Feb 13, 2024
renaissance honolulu.jpg
Renaissance to Open a 299-Room Property in Honolulu
Feb 12, 2024