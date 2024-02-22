Official Opening for USVI’s Frenchman’s Reef Resorts

In January, the former Frenchman’s Reef resort on St. Thomas, U.S.V.I., celebrated its official reopening six years after hurricanes Irma and Maria caused extensive damage to the property.

After a $425 million rebuilding and rebranding project, the property is now two interconnected resorts: the Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef and Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach. Both properties held soft openings in 2023.

While the 94-room beachfront Morningstar has a 2,210-square-foot ballroom, it’s the clifftop Westin that is sized for groups. The Westin has 392 guest rooms, including 28 suites, and extensive meeting space, including a 9,930-square-foot ballroom that’s divisible by four plus two 1,700-square-foot rooms, each divisible by four. Outdoors, there are at least eight spaces for special events, the largest of which are the 14,500-square-foot area around the main pool and the 8,800-square-foot Seaview Terrace

Amenities at the Westin include five restaurants, three ocean-view pools, a spa with 13 treatment rooms, and a fitness studio. The properties share a stretch of Morningstar Beach along with a fleet of vessels for customized day and night excursions.

Aimbridge Hospitality oversaw the property renovation and operates both resorts, which are a five-minute drive to downtown Charlotte Amalie and a 20-minute drive to Cyril King International Airport.