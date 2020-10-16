NYC’s Only Casino to Get 400-Room Hotel

Ten years after its opening in 2011, Resorts World Casino New York City will be celebrating the opening of an on-site hotel. Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York, an eight-story, 400-room hotel, has announced plans to open in the first quarter of next year.

While the Queens casino already has 50,000 square feet for groups in its Central Park Event Space on the third floor, the hotel will add 5,000 square feet of function space and meeting facilities to the complex.

Resorts World Casino New York City, reopened on September 9 after closing in March due to the pandemic, is the only casino in New York City. The Queens property close to JFK International Airport has more than 6,000 slots and electronic table games. It’s operated by Genting Group, a global company with Resorts World-branded casino resorts in the Bahamas; Birmingham, U.K.: Singapore; and Malaysia. Another under construction in Las Vegas is currently scheduled to open in summer 2021.