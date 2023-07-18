NYC’s Javits Center Getting New Hotel Next Door in ’24

One of the main attractions within the Hudson Yards district on the far west side of Manhattan is the 1,000-foot-high outdoor viewing platform called The Edge. But come the summer of 2024, some convention attendees will have similar views of the city’s downtown financial district, the Statue of Liberty, and New York Harbor from their guest rooms at the 379-unit Aloft Hudson Yards hotel



Set to top off at 51 stories and 640 feet, the Aloft is going up at the corner of 11th Avenue and 37th Street, directly across from the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Though its total square footage of event space has not yet been released, the property will feature a ballroom and several breakout rooms. In addition, there will be a fourth-floor restaurant with a bar and outdoor terrace providing views over top of the convention center’s grass-covered roof (image below, with Hudson Yards skyscraper complex to the right of the center) and across the Hudson River.



Another new Aloft hotel is about to open not far from the one being built at Hudson Yards. The 203-room Aloft Chelsea, set to debut in September, is at Seventh Avenue and 28th Street, a 10-minute shuttle ride from the Javits Center. Convention and exhibition planners should note that on that same stretch of 28th Street is a Cambria, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Hyatt House, Moxy, and Springhill Suites by Marriott, while a DoubleTree by Hilton and Kimpton Hotel Eventi are just one block away.