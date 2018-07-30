Menu
LaKota_Oaks
Destination & Venue News

Not-Dolce-Anymore Property Gets Gets Dolce/Haigh Management Team

Dolce Norwalk, a 120-room conference center on 66 acres in southwestern Connecticut, is getting a new life as LaKota Oaks. The historic property ran under the Dolce name for 15 years, before that served as the training center for GTE and Prudential, and was originally built as a seminary.

The new operations and management team that took over the property this summer, LaKota Hotels & Resorts, knows the property well. LaKota Hotels & Resorts was formed by Sam D. Haigh and brothers Andy and Danny Dolce. Andy Dolce was founder of Dolce Hotels and Resorts, which was acquired in 2015 by Wyndham Hotel Group, while Danny Dolce was the company’s vice president of global sales and head of acquisitions. Sam Haigh is the former president of Benchmark Hospitality.

The conference property, which is IACC-certified, has 10,500 square feet of event space in 17 meetings rooms and a ballroom. The 3,612-square-foot ballroom can accommodate dinners for up to 240 people.

Amenities at the property include a 75-foot, four-lane indoor lap pool; indoor, full-size basketball court; racquetball courts; a fitness center; walking and bike trails; bocce; and tennis.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
LaKota_Oaks
Not-Dolce-Anymore Property Gets Gets Dolce/Haigh Management Team
Jul 30, 2018
MPAHT signs The Code
Anti-Trafficking Meetings Group Takes the Next Step
Jul 30, 2018
detroit_michigan
Up-and-Comers: Four U.S. Cities Crack the Cvent Destination Ranking for the First Time
Jul 28, 2018
Ritz-Carlton Central Park
Marriott to Build a Second New York Ritz-Carlton
Jul 27, 2018