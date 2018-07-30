Not-Dolce-Anymore Property Gets Gets Dolce/Haigh Management Team

Dolce Norwalk, a 120-room conference center on 66 acres in southwestern Connecticut, is getting a new life as LaKota Oaks. The historic property ran under the Dolce name for 15 years, before that served as the training center for GTE and Prudential, and was originally built as a seminary.

The new operations and management team that took over the property this summer, LaKota Hotels & Resorts, knows the property well. LaKota Hotels & Resorts was formed by Sam D. Haigh and brothers Andy and Danny Dolce. Andy Dolce was founder of Dolce Hotels and Resorts, which was acquired in 2015 by Wyndham Hotel Group, while Danny Dolce was the company’s vice president of global sales and head of acquisitions. Sam Haigh is the former president of Benchmark Hospitality.

The conference property, which is IACC-certified, has 10,500 square feet of event space in 17 meetings rooms and a ballroom. The 3,612-square-foot ballroom can accommodate dinners for up to 240 people.

Amenities at the property include a 75-foot, four-lane indoor lap pool; indoor, full-size basketball court; racquetball courts; a fitness center; walking and bike trails; bocce; and tennis.