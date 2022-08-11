Northeast Florida Resort Refreshes Meetings Space, Adds Restaurant

Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa is refreshing its 90,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space this winter, giving the rooms a new color palette that mirrors the ocean and sand of its Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., location.

The 514-room resort includes four ballrooms: Champions, 15,741 square feet; Masters, 8,000 square feet; and Heritage, 4,000 square feet, all of which can be divided into smaller meeting rooms. Plus, there’s the stand-alone 5,460-square-foot Arbor Ballroom, with an adjacent 2,500-square-foot deck. The property offers at least eight other outdoor spaces for events, the largest being the 20,000-square-foot Spa Lawn that can accommodate up to 500 for a reception.



Among the Sawgrass amenities is a shuttle service to the property’s Cabana Beach Club, two miles away on the Atlantic coast, which plans to debut a new rooftop beachside restaurant (left) this winter. The new venue, offering fresh seafood and small plates, is one of seven restaurants and lounges at the property.



The resort is adjacent to TPC Sawgrass golf course, which hosts The Players Championship, one of the PGA Tour’s signature events. Sawgrass guests have privileges at the golf complex. The resort also features four pools and the 25,000-square-foot Sawgrass Spa.



Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa is about 35 miles southeast of Jacksonville International Airport.