Nobu Opens in Atlanta’s Buckhead Neighborhood

In late November, luxury lifestyle brand Nobu celebrated the opening of its 15th hotel. The 152-room Nobu Atlanta joins a global collection, including properties in Las Vegas, Los Cabos, and London, each anchored by a Nobu Restaurant, serving the renowned Peruvian-influenced Japanese cuisine of chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

The brand’s first location in Georgia includes meeting space, a rooftop pool, a spa, and the 10,000-square-foot Nobu Atlanta restaurant, seating 272 guests.

The conference center, located on the lobby level, has a 4,378-square-foot ballroom with 1,400 square feet of pre-function space and two boardrooms. The rooftop pool deck can also be used for receptions and dinners. And for high-level entertaining, planners might consider the 2,138-square-foot Nobu Villa suite, which includes a dining and bar area, living room, media lounge with a TV, separate guest bathroom, and custom-painted piano.

Nobu has at least 18 more hotels in the works, including Nobu Hotel New Orleans (within Caesars New Orleans) and Nobu Hotel Orlando, both slated to open in 2024.

The Atlanta property, located on the north side of Phipps Plaza in the upscale Buckhead neighborhood, is about 20 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.