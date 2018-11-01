No Joke: Meeting Hotel Opens Near National Comedy Center

In southwestern New York State, outside of Jamestown and about 70 miles from Buffalo, a new property opened in September with 10,000 square feet of meeting space, a rarity in that far corner of the state. The new Chautauqua Harbor Hotel sits on 1,100 feet of Chautauqua Lake shorefront in the village of Celoron, the former site of the Celoron Amusement Park.

The property’s recent opening follows the August debut of the $50 million National Comedy Center in nearby Jamestown, hometown of Lucille Ball. The 57,000-square-foot interactive museum, which is home to treasures such as Harpo Marx’s trench coat and the “puffy shirt” from “Seinfeld,” can host private events for up to 200 people. The 135-room hotel will have a satellite exhibit from the National Comedy Center in a dedicated space off the lobby.

Meeting space at the new property can host groups of up to 350, comprising the 6,186-square-foot Pier ballroom and seven smaller meeting spaces. Other amenities include the Lake House Tap restaurant; a lakeside bar, Carousel; indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and a fitness center. Chautauqua is part of Hart Hotels’ Harbor Hotel Collection, which also includes Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel, Watkins Glen, N.Y.; 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, Clayton, N.Y.; Portland Harbor Hotel, Portland, Maine; and the Inn at Diamond Cove, Great Diamond Island, Maine.