Caesars Scottsdale
Destination & Venue News

No Dice: Caesars Entertainment Expands in a New Direction

Caesars Republic Scottsdale will be a new nongaming hotel and meeting venue.

Caesars Entertainment is expanding in an entirely new direction: The casino resort company is building a new hotel brand without a gaming component. The new 260-room, six-suite nongaming hotel Caesars Republic Scottsdale will break ground in Scottsdale, Ariz., in fall 2019 and is scheduled to open in early 2021.

The 11-story building will be located steps from Scottsdale’s premier shopping destination, Scottsdale Fashion Square, and offer views of Camelback Mountain.

Plans for Caesars Republic Scottsdale include a 7,000-square-foot pillarless ballroom that will be able to host 500 guests for a banquet. There will be an adjacent event lawn accessible through sliding glass doors suitable for receptions of up to 600 attendees. The second floor will be home to five breakout rooms which will accommodate up to 40 people each or can be combined for one event for 200 attendees. There will also be a 16-person executive boardroom.

Dining options will include a grab-and-go breakfast bar and coffee shop, and a signature restaurant.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale will feature the first rooftop pool in Scottsdale, with an adjacent bar and roof deck for private events and a fitness center.

The Scottsdale hotel is expected to be the first property in the Caesars Republic brand, which will create luxury lifestyle properties whose décor and experiences reflect each location.

