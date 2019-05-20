Menu
Destination & Venue News

Ninth Hotel Breaks Ground in National Harbor

The Maryland meeting hub will add another 156 rooms next year.

National Harbor, one of Maryland’s top meeting sites, will be adding to its room count late next year when the 156-room Hyatt Place National Harbor along the Potomac River. The waterfront hotel project broke ground in May with plans for 1,700 square feet of meeting space, plus a fitness center, business center, and restaurant.

Hyatt Place joins a booming visitor destination 11 miles south of Washington, D.C., that includes Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, which celebrated its 10th anniversary, and the destination’s newest property MGM National Harbor, which brought gaming to the area in late 2016. Other National Harbor properties include AC Hotel by Marriott National Harbor, The Westin Washington National Harbor, Hampton Inn & Suites National Harbor, Residence Inn by Marriott National Harbor, Wyndham Vacation Resorts National Harbor, and Harborside Hotel.

National Harbor is about a 30-minute drive from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and a 55-minute drive to Dulles International Airport.

