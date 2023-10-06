In Newport Beach, Calif., the City’s Largest Ballroom Opens

The opening of the 295-room Pendry Newport Beach (Calif.) in late September marks the eighth hotel for Montage International’s luxury brand. It joins Pendry properties in Park City, Utah; San Diego and West Hollywood, Calif.; Baltimore; Chicago; New York City; and Washington, D.C.

The Newport Beach hotel has 295 guest rooms, including 114 suites, and more than 58,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. Groups will find the 8,700-square-foot Grand Ballroom, which now ranks as the largest meeting space in the city; the 3,936-square-foot Gallery; three smaller meeting rooms with outdoor terraces; and an event lawn (below), with close to 4,800 square feet of space for special events.



The hotel’s dining options include SET Steak and Sushi, Tree Shack Pool Bar & Grill, and Bar Pendry, with both light bites and a full menu. Other amenities are Spa Pendry and a 24/7 fitness center.



The property also features the first members club for the Pendry brand, The Elwood Club, which offers programming and events related to “music, art, travel, fashion, food, drink, wellness, and sport.”

Future Pendry destinations include Somerset County, N.J., where the Pendry Natirar is scheduled to open in 2024 in a renovated Tudor-style mansion formerly owned by the King of Morocco and its adjoining hotel and residences.



Pendry Newport Beach is six miles from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., and 44 miles from Los Angeles International Airport, just over a one-hour drive.