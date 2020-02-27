Skip navigation
New Westin Opens Near Mexican Convention Center

Only a four-hour flight from New York, Monterrey’s newest hotel boasts a Brooklyn Brasserie and mountain views.

The first Westin hotel has opened in Monterrey, the capital of northeastern Mexico. The 174-room Westin Monterrey Valle is situated in the San Pedro Garza Garcia neighborhood of the city, three and a half miles from the Monterrey Convention Center and close to the entertainment and event venue Showcenter Complex.

The property has 4,187 square feet of meeting space in three meeting rooms. The 3,221-square-foot Sierra Madre room, named for the nearby mountains, can accommodate up to 300 guests for a reception and 200 for a banquet. The smaller Chipinque and Mitras rooms can each host up to 60 for breakout sessions.

Westin-Monterrey-ext.png

 

There are four onsite dining options, including the Brooklyn, New York Brasserie and a rooftop restaurant, Deck11, offering locally-sourced regional dishes and mountain and city views. Signature Westin amenities include the Westin Workout fitness center, a Heavenly Spa with an infinity pool, and the Westin Club Lounge.

Westin Monterrey Valle is 22 miles from the Mariano Escobedo International Airport.

Westin-Monterrey-boardroom.png

 

