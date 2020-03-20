New Waterside Event Options in St. Pete

In St. Petersburg, Fla., a reimagined 26-acre park set on the St. Pete Pier that juts into Tampa Bay is scheduled to open on May 30.



Set downtown, one block from the Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg and six blocks from the Hilton St. Petersburg, the St. Pete Pier will now feature a restaurant at the start of the pier, a 3,000-square-foot interactive classroom and a reception-friendly lawn on a small island at the middle of the pier, and another large lawn plus two more restaurants at the end of the pier. Along the way, there will be art and sculpture installations, an outdoor arena for marine-life education and demonstrations, and panoramic views of the bay and pleasure-boat marinas. The Pier will host major events throughout the year, including festivals, concerts, markets, and social gatherings of corporate and association groups.



St. Pete/Clearwater International Airport is 12 miles away, while Tampa International Airport is 21 miles away.